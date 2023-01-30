Fox's (FOXA) Roseanne Barr:??Cancel This! to Debut on Feb 14

Fox Corporation FOXA recently announced that Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! would be debuting on Feb 14 on Fox Nation. This one-hour show would be Ms. Barr’s first return to a stand-up comedy special in almost 20 years.



The show would present anecdotes on a variety of topics from her life like her experiences while growing up in the Mormon citadel of Salt Lake City, moving to Texas, and raising her children.



Roseanne is considered a comedy icon in America. Her extraordinary career spanning decades has won her four Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and a prestigious Peabody Award for her sitcom Roseanne, which aired on ABC. Her performance on this show is expected to receive much appreciation from the viewers and boost viewership at Fox Nation.



In addition to this, FOX Nation will also release Who Is Roseanne Barr?, which will give an insight into the life and career of Ms. Barr and let fans know her better.

Fox Nation to Boost the Company’s Top Line

Fox Nation has been witnessing growth lately. Its subscriptions and total hours watched recorded an increase of 45% and 70% year over year, respectively, in first-quarter fiscal 2023. This could be attributed to the strengthening of Fox Nation’s pipeline with original content such as Duck Family Treasure, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back and Yellowstone: One-Fifty with Kevin Costner, which is gaining traction.



Along with this, Fox Nation has also kicked off 2023 with exciting slates such as Trapped: A Nancy Grace Investigation, which features Nancy Grace exposing how big stars across the world find themselves trapped in a dark system filled with alleged exploitation and abuse.



The streaming platform has also released Who is Meghan and Harry?, which discusses in detail the relationship of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle whose marriage received criticism from the British Royal family.



This content could draw more viewership to Fox Nation and further aid its subscriptions, which will ultimately boost Fox Corp’s top line.



However, the growth in Fox Nation could be offset by the deteriorating performances of other business divisions of Fox such as Fox Business Network, whose viewership slumped from 180,000 in 2021 to 134,000 in 2022.



Fox News Digital has also shown disappointing results as its multiplatform views, multiplatform minutes and monthly multiplatform unique visitors for 2022 declined by 10%, 17% and 12%, respectively.



This is primarily due to the ongoing cord-cutting that is expected to intensify in the future, hence creating a prolonged headwind for the company.



Shares of Fox have declined 16.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which fell 17.7% in the same time frame.

Zack Rank & Stock to Consider

Fox currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Manchester United MANU, Stride LRN and Liberty Global LBTYA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Shares of Manchester United have gained 71% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 1 cent, which has been constant over the past 30 days.



Shares of Stride have gained 18.5% in the last year. Its earnings are estimated at $1.08 per share, which increased by 13.6% over the last 30 days.



Shares of Liberty Global have declined 18.2% in the past year. Its earnings are estimated at 49 cents per share.





