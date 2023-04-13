Fox's (FOXA) Outkick Signs Multi-Year Contract With Dan Dakich

Fox’s FOXA Outkick recently announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Dan Dakich. He will continue to host the show Don’t @ Me!, which is airing from Monday to Friday exclusively on Outkick.com and Outkick social platforms.



Don’t @ Me! was launched on Outkick in 2021. It has been hosted by Dan Dakich since the start. He delivers unfiltered commentary on sports and other trending topics. He has also interviewed high-profile sports figures like Jim Boheim, Tom Izzo, Urban Meyer and others.



Dan Dakich was a well-known men’s basketball coach for Bowling Green State University, Indiana University and West Virginia University and he also worked under Bobby Knight for many years. After his vast experience in coaching, he was the radio host of The Dan Dakich Show on the Indianapolis radio station WFNI. He was also a lead game analyst for ESPN’s Big 10 basketball coverage and a studio analyst for the Big Ten Network.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

Sports Talk Shows to Boost the Top Line

FOXA is looking to boost the top line with sports talk shows. Outkick is focused on delivering high-quality talk shows whereas its competitors are relying on broadcasting and then making talk shows around it. With on-demand services on the rise, accessibility is not an issue anymore.



Still people prefer traditional talk shows because it is convenient and can be heard on the go. Upcoming shows include Tomi Lahren is Fearless, The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show and many more. These upcoming sports talk shows can boost Fox’s top line in the coming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s third-quarter 2023 is pegged at a profit of 91 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.35%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in 2023 is pegged at $14.97 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.13%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have decreased 13.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 14.7% in the same period.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



OutKick faces stiff competition from talk shows of ESPN owned by Disney DIS, Barstool Sports owned by Penn Entertainment, Inc. PENN and Ten Sports owned by Sony SONY.



ESPN is a sports channel that features minute-by-minute coverage of sports, scores commentary and highlights of games. It has one of the best talk shows also like NBA Today.



Barstool Sports features pop-culture and latest sports news and makes podcasts and blogs on it. It has blockbuster shows like Barstool Rundown and Pardon My Take.



Ten Sports is a well-known sports channel across the globe. It has various talk shows like The Grand Tour and The MMA Hour. These shows are broadcast on television as well as radio channels and podcasts.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.