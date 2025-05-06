FOXO Technologies Inc. Reports Significant Patient Care Milestones for Myrtle Recovery Centers in East Tennessee

FOXO's subsidiary Myrtle Recovery Centers achieves significant patient care milestones in East Tennessee, serving over 400 patients since August 2023.

FOXO Technologies Inc. announced that its behavioral health subsidiary, Myrtle Recovery Centers, has achieved significant milestones in patient care since opening in Oneida, Tennessee, in August 2023. The facility has treated over 400 patients and logged more than 5,000 care days. CEO Robert Merritt expressed excitement over these achievements, emphasizing Myrtle's growing reputation for quality care in East Tennessee and forecasting an increase to 10,000 patient care days by the end of 2025. Seamus Lagan, CEO of FOXO, highlighted their investment in Myrtle and its impact on rural communities, alongside plans for further expansion to meet increasing demand.

Potential Positives

Myrtle Recovery Centers has successfully treated over 400 patients since opening, demonstrating strong initial demand for its services.

The facility has achieved over 5,000 patient care days, reflecting its capacity to provide ongoing support for substance use disorder.

The company anticipates serving 10,000 patient care days by the end of 2025, indicating growth and scalability in its operations.

FOXO Technologies is planning to expand Myrtle Recovery Centers into additional locations to meet increasing demand, which could enhance revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a history of losses for FOXO Technologies, indicating potential challenges in achieving or maintaining profitability in the future.

It acknowledges inherent risks and uncertainties regarding the ability to implement business plans and establish necessary relationships, which may hinder growth and operational success.

The mention of a highly competitive and regulated environment suggests that FOXO may face significant challenges from competitors and regulatory bodies, which could impact its business operations and strategies.

FAQ

What are the key milestones achieved by Myrtle Recovery Centers?

Myrtle Recovery Centers has surpassed 400 patients and provided over 5,000 care days since opening in August 2023.

When did Myrtle Recovery Centers begin operations?

Myrtle Recovery Centers commenced operations in August 2023 at its facility in Oneida, Tennessee.

What services does Myrtle Recovery Centers offer?

Myrtle Recovery Centers provides inpatient detox, residential treatment, and outpatient services including MAT and OBOT programs.

What are FOXO Technologies' plans for expansion?

FOXO Technologies plans to expand Myrtle Recovery Centers to additional locations to meet increasing demand for services.

How can I find more information about FOXO Technologies Inc.?

More information about FOXO Technologies Inc. can be found on their official website at www.foxotechnologies.com.

Full Release



WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO)



(“FOXO” or the “



Company



”) today announced that its behavioral health subsidiary, Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., has reached key patient care milestones. Since operations commenced at its Oneida, Tennessee location in August 2023, the facility has seen over 400 patients and has served patients for over 5,000 care days.





Robert Merritt, Chief of Executive Officer of Myrtle stated, “We are excited about reaching these important patient care milestones as they are indicative of the strong presence and reputation our facility has for delivering exemplary care for substance use disorder patients in East Tennessee. We continue to increase our referral sources and believe we will have served 10,000 patient care days by year end 2025 since inception. We look forward to providing care for more residents in the area and are looking to expand our footprint to facilitate an increasing demand for our services.” Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer of parent company, FOXO Technologies Inc., further added, “we are pleased with our investment in Myrtle and how it has ramped up operations and made a significant impact in the rural communities Myrtle serves. We look forward to expanding Myrtle into additional locations and increasing the revenues this subsidiary contributes to FOXO.”







About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)







FOXO owns and operates three subsidiaries.





Rennova Community Health, Inc., owns and operates Scott County Community Hospital, Inc. (d/b/a Big South Fork Medical), a critical access designated (CAH) hospital in East Tennessee.





Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., a 30-bed behavioral health facility in East Tennessee. Myrtle provides inpatient services for detox and residential treatment and outpatient services for MAT and OBOT Programs.





FOXO Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health and life span through the development of cutting-edge technology and product solutions for various industries.





For more information about FOXO, visit



www.foxotechnologies.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the FOXO’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to the risk of changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which FOXO operates; variations in operating performance across competitors or changes in laws and regulations affecting FOXO’s business; the ability to implement FOXO’s business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; the ability to obtain financing; the risk that FOXO has a history of losses and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; potential inability of FOXO to establish or maintain relationships required to advance its goals or to achieve its commercialization and development plans; the enforceability of FOXO’s intellectual property, including its patents and the potential infringement on the intellectual property rights of others; and the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive biotechnology industry or in the markets or industries in which FOXO operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in FOXO’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of those reports, and in other documents FOXO has filed, or will file, with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FOXO assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Contact:







Sebastien Sainsbury







ssainsbury@foxotechnologies.com







(561) 485-0151



