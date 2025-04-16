FOXO Technologies Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report with Going Concern Disclosure

FOXO Technologies files its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting challenges overcome and acquisitions completed, with a focus on future growth.

Quiver AI Summary

FOXO Technologies Inc. announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting an audit opinion from its independent accounting firm regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern. CEO Seamus Lagan noted that 2024 was a transition year for FOXO, during which the company faced challenges and successfully acquired Myrtle Recovery Centers, a behavioral health business, and Rennova Community Health, which operates a rural hospital in Tennessee. FOXO believes it is well-positioned for growth in 2025. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company's operations and financial performance.

Potential Positives

FOXO Technologies Inc. successfully filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, fulfilling NYSE American disclosure requirements.

The company reported the completion of acquisitions of Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., and Rennova Community Health, Inc., positioning FOXO for potential growth in 2025.

FOXO's CEO expressed optimism about the company's position for growth from existing operations and future acquisitions following a transition year.

Potential Negatives

The independent auditor's report includes an explanatory paragraph regarding FOXO's ability to continue as a going concern, indicating potential financial instability.

Despite the CEO's optimistic statements about growth and acquisitions, the company has a history of losses and may not achieve profitability in the future.

The announcement of being in a "transition year" suggests ongoing challenges that may affect operational stability and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is FOXO Technologies' recent filing?

FOXO Technologies filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC on April 15, 2025.

What challenges did FOXO overcome in 2024?

In 2024, FOXO faced and overcame several challenges while completing acquisitions in the healthcare sector.

What subsidiaries does FOXO operate?

FOXO operates FOXO Labs, Rennova Community Health, and Myrtle Recovery Centers, focusing on health and biotechnology.

What does the audit opinion in the report indicate?

The audit opinion includes an explanatory paragraph regarding FOXO's ability to continue as a going concern.

How can I learn more about FOXO Technologies Inc.?

For more information, visit FOXO's official website at www.foxotechnologies.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FOXO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $FOXO stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WEST PALM BEACH, FL, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO)



(the “Company”) announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K on April 15, 2025.





Pursuant to the disclosure requirements of the NYSE American Company Guidelines Sections 401(h) and 610(b), FOXO is reporting that its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, included in FOXO’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contains an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to FOXO’s ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





“We are pleased to file our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission,” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of FOXO. “2024 was a transition year that saw FOXO surmount a number of challenges and complete the acquisitions of Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., a behavioral health business, and Rennova Community Health, Inc., which operates a rural hospital business in Tennessee. We believe the Company is well positioned for growth from existing operations and potential acquisitions in 2025.”







About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)







FOXO owns and operates three subsidiaries.





Rennova Community Health, Inc., owns and operates Scott County Community Hospital, Inc. (d/b/a Big South Fork Medical), a critical access designated (CAH) hospital in East Tennessee.





Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., a 30-bed behavioral health facility in East Tennessee. Myrtle provides inpatient services for detox and residential treatment and outpatient services for MAT and OBOT Programs.





FOXO Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health and life span through the development of cutting-edge technology and product solutions for various industries.





For more information about FOXO, visit



www.foxotechnologies.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the FOXO’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to the risk of changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which FOXO operates; variations in operating performance across competitors or changes in laws and regulations affecting FOXO’s business; the ability to implement FOXO’s business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; the ability to obtain financing; the risk that FOXO has a history of losses and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; potential inability of FOXO to establish or maintain relationships required to advance its goals or to achieve its commercialization and development plans; the enforceability of FOXO’s intellectual property, including its patents and the potential infringement on the intellectual property rights of others; and the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive biotechnology industry or in the markets or industries in which FOXO operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in FOXO’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of those reports, and in other documents FOXO has filed, or will file, with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FOXO assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Contact:







Sebastien Sainsbury







ssainsbury@foxotechnologies.com







(561) 485-0151



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.