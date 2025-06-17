FOXO Technologies Inc. Expands Wound Care Services at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tennessee

FOXO Technologies' Big South Fork Medical Center launches wound care services to meet growing patient demand, particularly for diabetics.

FOXO Technologies Inc. announced that its critical access hospital, Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tennessee, has launched wound care services for both inpatient and outpatient patients. This expansion addresses the high demand for wound care in the region, particularly among diabetic patients facing complications. CEO Seamus Lagan expressed optimism about increasing net revenues and indicated plans for further service expansions at the hospital and potentially other locations. FOXO operates three subsidiaries, including the hospital, a behavioral health facility, and a biotechnology arm focused on health innovations. The press release also includes forward-looking statements cautioning about various risks and uncertainties that may impact the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

The launch of wound care services at Big South Fork Medical Center addresses a growing demand in the community, particularly for diabetic patients, which can enhance the hospital's reputation and service range.

Expansion of services is expected to increase net revenues for the company, indicating potential financial growth.

The company's proactive approach in exploring further needed service offerings demonstrates a commitment to community health and responsiveness to market needs.

The press release highlights FOXO Technologies Inc.'s diverse operations, suggesting the company is well-positioned across multiple healthcare service sectors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of new wound care services may indicate a reliance on a niche service in a limited market, potentially limiting broader growth opportunities.

FOXO has a history of losses and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future, which raises concerns about its financial stability despite the new service offering.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements, indicating the inherent risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's operational performance and future plans.

FAQ

What new services is Big South Fork Medical Center offering?

Big South Fork Medical Center is now offering wound care services for both inpatient and outpatient patients.

Why has the hospital expanded its wound care services?

The expansion is in response to increased demand for wound care, particularly from diabetic patients.

What is the significance of this expansion for FOXO Technologies?

This expansion is expected to increase net revenues and enhance market reach for FOXO Technologies.

Where is Big South Fork Medical Center located?

Big South Fork Medical Center is located in Oneida, Tennessee, in rural East Tennessee.

Who can be contacted for more information about FOXO Technologies?

For more information, contact Sebastien Sainsbury at sainsbury@foxotechnologies.com or call (561) 485-0151.

Full Release



WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO)



(“FOXO” or the “



Company



”) today announced that its critical access hospital, Big South Fork Medical Center located in Oneida, Tennessee, has commenced offering wound care services to patients both on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital has experienced a growing demand for wound care services in its market service area, particularly for diabetic patients who have wounds often characterized by excessive inflammation and reduced angiogenesis and have a higher risk for postoperative wound healing complications.





“We are pleased that our critical access hospital in rural, East Tennessee is expanding its services that will, in turn, increase net revenues and we are working closely with hospital leadership to further expand our market reach which may include other, needed service offerings at our Oneida campus or other locations in the region,” stated Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer of parent company, FOXO Technologies Inc.







About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)







FOXO owns and operates three subsidiaries.





Rennova Community Health, Inc., owns and operates Scott County Community Hospital, Inc. (d/b/a Big South Fork Medical Center), a critical access designated (CAH) hospital in East Tennessee.





Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc., a 30-bed behavioral health facility in East Tennessee. Myrtle provides inpatient services for detox and residential treatment and outpatient services for MAT and OBOT Programs.





FOXO Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health and life span through the development of cutting-edge technology and product solutions for various industries.





For more information about FOXO, visit



www.foxotechnologies.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the FOXO’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to the risk of changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which FOXO operates; variations in operating performance across competitors or changes in laws and regulations affecting FOXO’s business; the ability to implement FOXO’s business plans, forecasts, and other expectations; the ability to obtain financing; the risk that FOXO has a history of losses and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; potential inability of FOXO to establish or maintain relationships required to advance its goals or to achieve its commercialization and development plans; the enforceability of FOXO’s intellectual property, including its patents and the potential infringement on the intellectual property rights of others; and the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive biotechnology industry or in the markets or industries in which FOXO operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in FOXO’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of those reports, and in other documents FOXO has filed, or will file, with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FOXO assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Contact:







Sebastien Sainsbury







ssainsbury@foxotechnologies.com







(561) 485-0151



