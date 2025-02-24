FOXO Technologies Inc. Announces Non-Binding Acquisition Agreement for Two Assisted Living Facilities in Florida

FOXO Technologies signs a non-binding agreement to acquire two Florida assisted living facilities for $60 million combined.

FOXO Technologies Inc. has announced a non-binding acquisition agreement for two assisted living facilities in Florida, each valued at approximately $30 million, with a portion of the payment tied to performance milestones. The facilities have 129 and 137 units respectively, and the company plans to finalize definitive agreements within 60 days, aiming for closure within 60 to 120 days thereafter, pending satisfactory due diligence and financing. CEO Seamus Lagan expressed optimism about the potential benefits of these acquisitions, highlighting the appeal of the recurring revenue model in the healthcare sector and the aim to diversify the company's services. FOXO believes this acquisition could establish a framework for future expansions. The company operates subsidiaries in healthcare and biotechnology, focusing on improving human health and longevity.

Potential Positives

FOXO Technologies Inc. has executed a non-binding acquisition agreement for two assisted living facilities in Florida, indicating a strategic move to diversify its service offerings in the health care sector.

The acquisition promises a recurring revenue and cash flow model, which is likely to enhance the company's financial stability and growth prospects.

The company structured the acquisitions with milestone payments based on revenue increases, suggesting a performance-based incentive that aligns interests for future growth.

Expanding into assisted living facilities potentially opens new avenues for FOXO to pursue additional value-accretive acquisitions in the future.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition agreement is non-binding, which indicates uncertainty regarding the completion of the deal.

The company highlights the need for satisfactory due diligence and financing, raising concerns about its financial stability and ability to secure necessary capital.

There is no assurance that the planned acquisitions will generate the expected recurring revenue and cash flow, posing a risk to the overall strategy of diversifying services in the healthcare sector.

FAQ

What is FOXO Technologies planning to acquire?

FOXO Technologies is planning to acquire two assisted living facilities in Florida, one with 129 units and another with 137 units.

What is the expected purchase price for each facility?

The expected purchase price for each facility is $30 million, with a portion of the payment being milestone-based.

When is the closing of the acquisition expected to occur?

Closing is expected to occur between 60 and 120 days after definitive agreements are completed, subject to closing conditions.

Who is the CEO of FOXO Technologies?

The CEO of FOXO Technologies is Seamus Lagan, who expressed optimism about the acquisitions and their potential value creation.

What are FOXO's other business operations?

FOXO operates three subsidiaries, including a hospital, a behavioral health facility, and a biotechnology company focused on health solutions.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO)



(the “Company or FOXO”), announces that it has executed a non-binding acquisition agreement for two assisted living facilities in Florida.





One facility has 129 units, and the second facility has 137 units. The purchase price for each facility is expected to be $30 million, a portion of which is milestone-based. The parties aim to complete definitive agreements withing 60 days, Closing is expected to occur between 60 and 120 days after completion of definitive agreements and is subject to a number of closing conditions, including satisfactory due diligence and financing.





“We are delighted to have executed this non-binding agreement for these strategic acquisitions,” said Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer of FOXO. “While we cannot confirm that due diligence will have a successful outcome or that we can successfully secure the capital for a new series of preferred stock or list this preferred stock as is being considered as a funding mechanism to complete these acquisitions, we are optimistic that we can complete these acquisitions as planned. We like the recurring revenue and cash flow model in this sector and are confident that diversifying our current services offerings in the health care sector will create significant value and opportunity for our shareholders. The Company has structured the acquisitions with milestone payments related to increased revenues at the facilities and believes these acquisitions will create a viable acquisition model for the Company to use to pursue additional, added value acquisitions for FOXO in the future.”







About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)







FOXO owns and operates three subsidiaries.





Rennova Community Health, Inc., owns and operates Scott County Community Hospital, Inc. (d/b/a Big South Fork Medical), a critical access designated (CAH) hospital in East Tennessee.





Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc. operates a 30-bed behavioral health facility in East Tennessee providing inpatient services for detox and residential treatment and outpatient services for MAT and OBOT programs.





FOXO Labs, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health and life span through the development of cutting-edge technology and product solutions for various industries.





For more information about FOXO, visit



www.foxotechnologies.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.







Contact:







Sebastien Sainsbury







ssainsbury@foxotechnologies.com







(561) 485-0151



