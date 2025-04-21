FOXO Technologies To Implement 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split To Maintain NYSE American Compliance

(RTTNews) - FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO), announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock.

The company's stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under the same ticker symbol "FOXO" on April 29, 2025.

The reverse stock split was previously approved by shareholders during the company's Annual Meeting on November 29, 2024, with authorization for a ratio between 1-for-5 and 1-for-100.

Under the final approved ratio, every 10 shares of common stock will be automatically combined into one share, with fractional shares rounded up to the nearest whole number. The par value remains unchanged at $0.0001 per share.

The primary purpose of the reverse split is to help regain compliance with NYSE American listing requirements, which include maintaining a minimum trading price above $0.10.

The company confirmed that the reverse stock split will not affect business operations or change the ownership percentage of shareholders, except for rounding related to fractional shares. All outstanding stock options, warrants, and equity incentive plans will be adjusted proportionately.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company or CST will serve as the exchange agent, providing instructions to shareholders holding physical certificates and coordinating with brokers for those holding shares in street name.

Currently, FOXO is trading at $0.08 down by 22.84 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

