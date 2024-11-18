Foxo Technologies to hold special meeting of shareholders

FOXO Technologies (FOXO) will hold a Special Meeting of its Shareholders at 10.30am EST on Friday, November 29, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has authorized a virtual meeting of its shareholders to be held on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to approve several proposals. The record date was November 15, meaning that all shareholders of record on November 15, 2024, will be entitled to vote on the approvals requested. The Company has several approvals it requires from its shareholders as a result of transactions entered into and plans to hold this Special Meeting, followed by an Annual General Meeting for 2024, details of which will follow in the coming weeks. At the Special Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the following approvals on November 15, 2024, as amended. Shareholder Proposals: 1. Until recently the Company was at risk of the trading price of its Class A Common Stock falling below the $0.10 minimum requirement for NYSE American continued listing requirements and the Board of Directors determined it was prudent and necessary to ask the shareholders to approve a reverse stock split of our issued and outstanding Class A Common Stock any time before September 30, 2025, at a ratio ranging from one-for-five to one-for-one hundred with the exact ratio within such range to be determined at the sole discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors, without further approval or authorization of our stockholders before the filing of an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation effecting the proposed Reverse Split. In the event the Company’s share price does not risk triggering the $0.10 minimum requirement for NYSE American continued listing requirements the Board of Directors may decide not to complete a reverse split. 2. The Company has entered into an Exchange Agreement with a debt holder who it has been unable to repay, and the Company desires to have the debt holder exchange their debt to equity. The Company is asking its shareholders to approve, for purposes of complying with NYSE American Rule 713, the issuance of shares of Class A Common Stock in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of our Class A Common Stock that was outstanding immediately prior to the Exchange Agreement when it was entered into but not exceeding 11,288,568 shares. The debt outstanding was approximately $1,945,000 at September 30, 2024. The quantity and value of Class A Common Stock the Company will be required to issue will be related directly to the debt exchanged to equity on the date exchanged. 3. The Company has entered into an agreement with ClearThink Capital Partners, LLC that will give the Company access to a $5 million Equity Line of Credit the Company can draw on if needed to support the business objectives of the Company. The Company is asking its shareholders to approve, for purposes of complying with NYSE American Rule 713, the issuance of shares of Class A Common Stock in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of our Class A Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to such issuance in connection with the Strata Purchase Agreement dated October 13, 2023 with ClearThink Capital Partners, as supplemented by the Supplement to Strata Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 13, 2023, and as amended, with ClearThink Capital Partners, whereby ClearThink agreed to purchase up to $5,000,000 of shares of our Class A Common Stock and in connection with the Finder’s Fee Agreement, dated as of October 9, 2023, as amended, with J.H. Darbie & Co., Inc., a registered broker-dealer but not exceeding 40,000,000 shares. The quantity and value of Class A Common Stock the Company will be required to issue will be related directly to the cash it draws from the Equity Line of Credit, if used, on the date drawn 4. The Company entered into an agreement with an institutional investor to receive up to $2.5 million in debt funding. The Company has received $1 million at this time and is asking its shareholders to approve, for purposes of complying with NYSE American Rule 713, the issuance of shares of Class A Common Stock in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of our Class A Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to such issuance in connection with the Securities Purchase Agreement with an institutional investor pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to the Purchaser and subsequent purchasers who will also be parties to the SPA Senior Notes in the aggregate principal amount of up to $2,800,000 but not exceeding 30,800,000 shares. The quantity and value of Class A Common Stock the Company will be required to issue will be directly to the value of debt converted to equity on the date concerted. 5. To approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary or advisable, to solicit additional proxies in favor of the foregoing proposals if there are not sufficient votes to approve the foregoing proposals; and 6. Such other matters as may properly come before the Special Meeting or any lawful adjournment or postponement thereof.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.