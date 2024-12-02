News & Insights

Stocks

FOXO Technologies Approves Key Financial Measures

December 02, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FOXO Technologies ( (FOXO) ) just unveiled an update.

FOXO Technologies Inc. held a Special Meeting of Shareholders on November 29, 2024, where several key proposals were approved, including a potential reverse stock split and debt-to-equity exchanges. These measures aim to stabilize the company’s stock price and strengthen its financial standing. The company also secured a $5 million equity line of credit to support its business objectives. With nearly 94% shareholder participation, FOXO’s leadership is optimistic about creating substantial value for investors.

Find detailed analytics on FOXO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOXO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.