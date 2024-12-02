FOXO Technologies Approves Key Financial Measures

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FOXO Technologies ( (FOXO) ) just unveiled an update.

FOXO Technologies Inc. held a Special Meeting of Shareholders on November 29, 2024, where several key proposals were approved, including a potential reverse stock split and debt-to-equity exchanges. These measures aim to stabilize the company’s stock price and strengthen its financial standing. The company also secured a $5 million equity line of credit to support its business objectives. With nearly 94% shareholder participation, FOXO’s leadership is optimistic about creating substantial value for investors.

