Foxo Technologies announces results of special meeting of shareholders

FOXO Technologies (FOXO) announces results of its Special Meeting of its Shareholders that was held on Friday, November 29, 2024. As previously announced, the Board of Directors of the Company had authorized a virtual meeting of its shareholders to be held on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to seek shareholder approval for several proposals. At the Special Meeting, a total of 16,773,176 of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock held of record as of November 15, 2024, the record date for the Special Meeting, were present either in person or by proxy, which constituted a quorum. The Company’s stockholders voted on the following proposals at the Special Meeting, each of which received sufficient votes for approval. Until recent weeks, the Company was at risk of the trading price of its Class A Common Stock falling below the $0.10 minimum requirement for NYSE American continued listing requirements and the Board of Directors determined it was prudent and necessary to ask the shareholders to approve a reverse stock split of our issued and outstanding Class A Common Stock any time before September 30, 2025, at a ratio ranging from one-for-five to one-for-one hundred with the exact ratio within such range to be determined at the sole discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors, without further approval or authorization of our stockholders before the filing of an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation effecting the proposed Reverse Split. The Company has entered into an Exchange Agreement with a debt holder who it has been unable to repay, and the Company desires to have the debt holder exchange their debt to equity. The Company asked its shareholders to approve, for purposes of complying with NYSE American Rule 713, the issuance of shares of Class A Common Stock in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of our Class A Common Stock that was outstanding immediately prior to the Exchange Agreement when it was entered into but not exceeding 11,288,568 shares. The debt outstanding was approximately $1,945,000 at September 30, 2024. The Company has entered into an agreement with ClearThink Capital Partners, LLC that will give the Company access to a $5 million Equity Line of Credit the Company can draw on if needed to support the business objectives of the Company. The Company asked its shareholders to approve, for purposes of complying with NYSE American Rule 713, the issuance of shares of Class A Common Stock in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of our Class A Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to such issuance in connection with the Strata Purchase Agreement dated October 13, 2023 with ClearThink Capital Partners as supplemented by the Supplement to Strata Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 13, 2023, and as amended, with ClearThink Capital Partners whereby ClearThink agreed to purchase up to $5,000,000 of shares of our Class A Common Stock and in connection with the Finder’s Fee Agreement, dated as of October 9, 2023, as amended with J.H. Darbie & Co., Inc., a registered broker-dealer but not exceeding 40,000,000 shares. The Company entered into an agreement with an institutional investor to receive up to $2.5 million in debt funding. The Company has received $1 million at this time and asked its shareholders to approve, for purposes of complying with NYSE American Rule 713, the issuance of shares of Class A Common Stock in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of our Class A Common Stock outstanding immediately prior to such issuance in connection with the Securities Purchase Agreement with an institutional investor pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to the Purchaser and subsequent purchasers who will also be parties to the SPA Senior Notes in the aggregate principal amount of up to $2,800,000 but not exceeding 30,800,000 shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FOXO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.