News & Insights

Markets
FOXO

Foxo Tech Announces Non-Binding Agreement For Merger With M2i Global

February 14, 2024 — 02:19 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Foxo Technologies Inc. (FOXO) announced on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement for a potential merger with M2i Global, Inc.

The purpose of the merger is to unite Foxo's artificial intelligence capabilities with M2i's proficiency in securing mineral reserves for the U.S. government and free trade partners.

Mark White, Interim CEO of Foxo Technologies, expressed optimism about incorporating Foxo Technologies' artificial intelligence, developed in collaboration with Kr8, "to help accelerate M2i's aggressive growth strategy, including automation tools to be embedded within the industrial supply chains, as well as enhancing M2i's operational efficiency."

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOXO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.