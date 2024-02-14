Foxo Tech Announces Non-Binding Agreement For Merger With M2i Global

(RTTNews) - Foxo Technologies Inc. (FOXO) announced on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement for a potential merger with M2i Global, Inc.

The purpose of the merger is to unite Foxo's artificial intelligence capabilities with M2i's proficiency in securing mineral reserves for the U.S. government and free trade partners.

Mark White, Interim CEO of Foxo Technologies, expressed optimism about incorporating Foxo Technologies' artificial intelligence, developed in collaboration with Kr8, "to help accelerate M2i's aggressive growth strategy, including automation tools to be embedded within the industrial supply chains, as well as enhancing M2i's operational efficiency."

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

