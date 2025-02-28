$FOXF stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FOXF stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,004,713 of trading volume.

$FOXF Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FOXF:

$FOXF insiders have traded $FOXF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH A FETTER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $20,418

$FOXF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $FOXF stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FOXF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FOXF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 11/19.

