FOXF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (Symbol: FOXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.64, changing hands as high as $71.15 per share. Fox Factory Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOXF's low point in its 52 week range is $57.88 per share, with $86.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.82.

