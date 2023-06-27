FOXF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (Symbol: FOXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.66, changing hands as high as $103.72 per share. Fox Factory Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOXF's low point in its 52 week range is $73.05 per share, with $127.5399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.49.

