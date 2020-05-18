FOXF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (Symbol: FOXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.54, changing hands as high as $66.24 per share. Fox Factory Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 13.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOXF's low point in its 52 week range is $34.58 per share, with $86.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.80.

