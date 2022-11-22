Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant hit by fresh worker unrest, social media livestreams show

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - People describing themselves as Foxconn workers pulled down barriers and argued with hazmat-suited authorities at a COVID-hit plant in the industrial city of Zhengzhou that belongs to the Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, scenes broadcast live over the Kuaishou platform showed on Wednesday.

The videos showed over a hundred people clustered outside and coming face to face with dozens of hazmat suited officials, who they said were the police. Some showed workers complaining about the food they had been provided while others said they had not been paid bonuses as promised.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the authenticity of the videos. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom; Additional reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen and Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

