Foxconn's Q1 profit tumbles almost 90% on coronavirus fallout

TAIPEI, May 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW posted an almost 90% drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production and hit demand from Apple Inc AAPL.0 and other major clients.

The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer reported net profit of T$2.1 billion ($70.25 million) for the January-March quarter, falling well short of a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$8.88 billion drawn from 14 analysts.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said in March that while revenue in the first-quarter would be hit by the pandemic, it was expected to recover swiftly as production returns to normal in virus-hit China.

($1 = 29.8920 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.