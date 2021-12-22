Foxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for $663 mln domestic IPO

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed FIH Mobile Ltd's 2038.HK India unit Bharat FIH Ltd on Wednesday filed for a domestic initial public offering of up to 50.04 billion rupees ($662.97 million), according to its draft prospectus.

FIH Mobile is a unit of Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW.

($1 = 75.4780 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

