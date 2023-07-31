News & Insights

Foxconn's EV consortium to use BlackBerry's software

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 31, 2023 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - BlackBerry BB.TO, BB.N on Monday said that Foxconn-led 2317.TW Mobility in Harmony (MIH) consortium has chosen the Canadian technology company to provide software and some services.

The consortium's electric vehicle (EV) platform will use BlackBerry's QNX operating system for vehicles, and automotive artificial intelligence platform IVY to help process and store data collected from sensors in vehicles.

Foxconn's MIH consortium includes a range of suppliers and automakers such as India's Tata Motors TAMO.NS and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS, that will design electric vehicle platforms, according to its website.

One of MIH's EV platform named Project X, geared towards Asian consumers, is set to be unveiled in Japan in late 2023, while it will release six-seater and nine-seater vehicle platforms in the coming years. The platforms are expected to use BlackBerry's software.

Ford F.N, General Motors GM.N and Toyota 7203.T are among a plethora of automakers which use BlackBerry's QNX embedded operating system in about 235 million cars.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

