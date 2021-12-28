Foxconn's dorms for India workers do not meet Apple standards - spokesperson

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees at its supplier Foxconn's 2317.TW plant in southern India do not meet its standards, a spokesperson said.

"Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors to undertake additional detailed assessments," an Apple spokesperson said.

"We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented."

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.