HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn's 2317.TW COVID-hit Zhengzhou facility in China has lifted its "closed-loop" management curbs on Thursday, it said in a statement posted on its Wechat account.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.