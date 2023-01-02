US Markets
Foxconn Zhengzhou plant's Dec shipments hit 90% of original target - source

Credit: REUTERS/ANNABELLE CHIH

January 02, 2023 — 09:54 pm EST

Written by Yimou Lee for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - December shipments from Foxconn's 2317.TW Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China were 90% of the firm's initial plans, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the facility strives to recover from its COVID-induced woes.

Foxconn declined to comment.

The world's largest iPhone manufacturing facility was hit late last year by a COVID-19 outbreak that prompted worker departures and unrest as well as production disruptions.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei, Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

