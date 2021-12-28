US Markets
Foxconn to restructure management at India iPhone plant

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it was restructuring its local management at its Sriperumbudur facility in southern India after it found some issues at its offsite dormitory facilities.

The factory in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a mass food-poisoning incident which sparked employee protests and threw light on the living conditions of the workers in hostels near the factory.

Separately, an Apple spokesperson said Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility had been placed on probation.

