Foxconn to invest $600 mln in India's Karnataka for iPhone components, chip-making machinery

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW will invest $600 million in two projects in the southern Indian state of Karnataka for chip equipment manufacturing and casing components for iPhones, the state government said on Wednesday.

Some $350 million will gotowards setting up the iPhone component unit which will generate 12,000 jobs, while Foxconn will tie up with Applied Materials AMAT.O in a $250 million project to make chip-making tools, the government said.Reuters was first to report on the investment plans on Wednesday.

The investment decisions follow a meeting between Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Karnataka's IT minister Priyank Kharge, and Industries Minister MB Patil.

