Foxconn to invest $600 mln in India's Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

August 02, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Munsif Vengattil for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW will invest $600 million in two manufacturing projects in southern Indian state of Karnataka, including one which will be a partnership with U.S.-based Applied Materials AMAT.O, a state government statement said.

Foxconn will invest $350 million to set up a unit to manufacture components for smartphones, including for iPhone, said the statement, first being reported by Reuters.

The world's largest contract manufacturer will also invest $250 million in a second plant where it aims to produce chipmaking tools in partnership with Applied Materials, a key player globally in the semiconductor equipment making industry.

