Foxconn to apply for India chipmaking incentives after $19.5 bln JV pullout

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 11, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI/NEW DELHI, July 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW said on Tuesday it plans to apply for incentives that India is offering under its semiconductor manufacturing policy, a day after the company parted ways with Vedanta VEDA.NS on a $19.5 billion chipmaking joint venture.

"Foxconn is committed to India and sees the country successfully establishing a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem," the company said.

"Foxconn is working toward submitting an application."

On Monday, Foxconn withdrew from its semiconductor JV with Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta, in a setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chipmaking plans for India.

Foxconn said on Tuesday "there was recognition from both sides that the project was not moving fast enough" and there were other "challenging gaps we were not able to smoothly overcome", without sharing details.

"This is not a negative," Foxconn said in a statement.

Foxconn's Taipei listed shares closed up 0.5% on Tuesday, underperforming the broader market .TWII which ended up 1.5%. Vedanta Ltd shares fell as much as 2.6% in Mumbai, before paring some losses.

