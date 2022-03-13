US Markets
AAPL

Foxconn suspends Shenzhen operations, adjusts production line to minimise impact

Contributor
Sarah Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, known as Foxconn, on Monday said it has suspended operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen due to COVID-19 restrictions.

TAIPEI, March 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, known as Foxconn, 2317.TW on Monday said it has suspended operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Taiwanese firm in a statement said it has "adjusted the production line" to factories elsewhere in China to minimise the impact on operations.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((S.Wu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular