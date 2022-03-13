Foxconn suspends Shenzhen operations, adjusts production line to minimise impact
TAIPEI, March 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, known as Foxconn, 2317.TW on Monday said it has suspended operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Taiwanese firm in a statement said it has "adjusted the production line" to factories elsewhere in China to minimise the impact on operations.
(Reporting by Sarah Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
