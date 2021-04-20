US Markets

Foxconn sharply scales back Wisconsin investment

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Corrects lead paragraph to show the $10 billion plan was from Hon Hai Precision, not Foxconn Technology Co Ltd

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn 2317.TW, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, will dramatically scale back its planned investment in a Wisconsin plant, under an agreement announced with the state's governor on Tuesday.

Wisconsin will reduce its tax credits authorized for the project from $2.85 billion to $80 million as Foxconn reduces its planned investment from $10 billion to $672 million and cuts the number of jobs planned from 13,000 to 1,454, Governor Tony Evers said in a statement. The investment was first announced at the White House in July 2017, when Donald Trump was president.

