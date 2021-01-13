Oil

Foxconn shares rise more than 5.6% after announcing auto partnership with Geely

TAIPEI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwan's Foxconn rose as much as 5.6% on Thursday morning after it announced a partnership with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group [RIC:RIC:GEELY.UL] to build cars for other automakers.

They will each hold 50% of a venture that will also provide consulting services on electric vehicle (EV) technologies to automakers, the companies said on Wednesday.

