Foxconn shares rise after offering cautiously optimistic Q4 outlook

Shares in Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, rose 3% on Wednesday morning after the company said it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

Foxconn, a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, also on Tuesday reported record-breaking September sales.

