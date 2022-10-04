Foxconn shares rise after offering cautiously optimistic Q4 outlook

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker, rose 3% on Wednesday morning after the company said it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

Foxconn, a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, also on Tuesday reported record-breaking September sales.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

