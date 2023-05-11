Foxconn shares fall after Apple supplier's Q1 profit plunges

TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Foxconn 2317.TW fell more than 2% on Friday after the Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier's quarterly profit missed forecasts and it cited a big writedown from its stake in Japan's Sharp Corp 6753.T for the loss.

The stock of Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, slid 2.4% in early trade, while Sharp's shares plunged 7%.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.