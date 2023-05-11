News & Insights

Foxconn shares fall after Apple supplier's Q1 profit plunges

Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

May 11, 2023 — 09:00 pm EDT

Written by Yimou Lee for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Foxconn 2317.TW fell more than 2% on Friday after the Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier's quarterly profit missed forecasts and it cited a big writedown from its stake in Japan's Sharp Corp 6753.T for the loss.

The stock of Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, slid 2.4% in early trade, while Sharp's shares plunged 7%.

