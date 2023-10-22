Foxconn shares drop after report of China tax audit, land use probe

Recasts, adds details

TAIPEI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, a major supplier of Apple's AAPL.O iPhones, dropped as much as 3% on Monday after a report that the company is the subject of tax audits and land use probes in China.

China's state-backed the Global Times said some of Foxconn's key subsidiaries in China were the subject of tax audits and that China's natural resources department had also conducted on-site investigations on the land use of Foxconn enterprises in Henan and Hubei provinces and elsewhere.

Foxconn said in a statement on Sunday that legal compliance was a "fundamental principle" of its operations everywhere, and that it would "actively cooperate with the relevant units on the related work and operations".

The Global Times did not give details of the tax or land use probes, which have not been officially announced by any Chinese government department.

The report comes less than three months before Taiwan votes in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Foxconn's billionaire founder Terry Gou, who no longer has a role in the company's day to day operations and stepped down as company chief in 2019, is running as an independent candidate though he is at the bottom of polls.

He has accused Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of taking the island to the brink of war with China by its hostile policies and that only he, with his extensive business and personal contacts in China and the United States, can maintain peace.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.