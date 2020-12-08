US Markets
Foxconn says internet connection back to normal after ransomware attacks

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW said on Tuesday the internet connection in its facility in Americas has gradually returned to normal after it was attacked by ransomware.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said an upgrade in information security level was completed in its affected facility, it said in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange.

The attack by ransomware had limited impact to its operations, Foxconn added.

News website Bleeping Computer reported that Foxconn's facility in Mexico was attacked by ransomware over the Thanksgiving weekend and attackers demanded $34 million to be paid in bitcoin.

    Most Popular