Foxconn says commitment to Wisconsin has not wavered

Ben Blanchard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

TAIPEI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group said its commitment to Wisconsin has not wavered and it will continue to work with U.S. President Donald Trump and the local government to create new jobs and attract new investment to the state.

The comments attributed to Foxconn founder Terry Gou were made in an e-mailed statement.

