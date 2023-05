TAIPEI, May 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone assembler for Apple Inc AAPL.O, said on Friday that revenue in April fell 11.77% year-on-year.

