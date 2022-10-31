Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China

BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Apple iPhone maker Foxconn 2317.TW said on Tuesday that daily bonuses for some of its staff at its Zhengzhou plant in central China had been raised to 400 yuan ($54.75) from 100 yuan.

($1 = 7.3062 Chinese yuan)

