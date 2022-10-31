US Markets
Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China

Ryan Woo Reuters
Apple iPhone maker Foxconn said on Tuesday that daily bonuses for some of its staff at its Zhengzhou plant in central China had been raised to 400 yuan ($54.75) from 100 yuan.

($1 = 7.3062 Chinese yuan)

