Foxconn Q1 sales rise 3.9% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

April 05, 2023 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, April 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone assembler for Apple Inc AAPL.O, said on Wednesday that revenue in the first quarter rose 3.9% year-on-year.

For March, revenue fell 21.1% compared with the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

