Foxconn Partners With Nvidia To Build Autonomous Vehicle Platforms

January 03, 2023 — 08:21 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has partnered with Nvidia to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms, Nvidia said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for the global automotive market.

Nvidia stated that Foxconn manufactured electric vehicles will feature DRIVE Orin ECUs and DRIVE Hyperion sensors for highly automated driving capabilities.

According to Nvidia, the automotive-grade NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip achieves up to 254 trillion operations per second and is designed to handle the large number of applications and deep neural networks that run simultaneously in autonomous vehicles.

NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion is a modular development platform and reference architecture for designing autonomous vehicles.

