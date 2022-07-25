Foxconn operating normally in China's Shenzhen

TAIPEI, July 25 (Reuters) - Electronics maker Foxconn 2317.TW said on Monday operation was normal at its campus in China's manufacturing hub of Shenzhen and that the company will follow government guidelines to ensure epidemic-prevention efforts as well as production.

The Taiwanese company issued the statement following media reports that authorities there have forced some companies, including Foxconn, to operate within a "closed-loop" system for seven days to combat the spread of COVID.

