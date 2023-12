TAIPEI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker and a major supplier to Apple AAPL.O, on Tuesday reported November sales rose 18% year on year.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sarah Wu Editing by David Goodman )

