Foxconn may partner with TSMC and TMH to set up fabrication units - ET

July 14 (Reuters) - Foxconn 2317.TW is in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW and Japan's TMH Group for technology and joint venture partnerships to start semiconductor fabrication units in India, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

