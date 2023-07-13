News & Insights

Foxconn may partner with TSMC and TMH to set up fabrication units - ET

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

July 13, 2023 — 08:50 pm EDT

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Foxconn 2317.TW is in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW and Japan's TMH Group for technology and joint venture partnerships to start semiconductor fabrication units in India, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.