Foxconn keen to invest over $2 bln in India over next 5 yrs - CNBC TV18

NEW DELHI, July 28 (Reuters) - Foxconn 2317.TW is looking to invest over $2 billion in India over the next 5 years, Chairman Young Liu told CNBC TV18 on Friday.

India wants to emerge as a trusted partner for the semiconductor industry and is keen to be a chip supplier for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the SemiconIndia conference, held in his home state of Gujarat in western India.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Jason Neely)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.