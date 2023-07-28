News & Insights

Foxconn keen to invest over $2 bln in India over next 5 yrs - CNBC TV18

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

July 28, 2023 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by Tanvi Mehta for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, July 28 (Reuters) - Foxconn 2317.TW is looking to invest over $2 billion in India over the next 5 years, Chairman Young Liu told CNBC TV18 on Friday.

India wants to emerge as a trusted partner for the semiconductor industry and is keen to be a chip supplier for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the SemiconIndia conference, held in his home state of Gujarat in western India.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Jason Neely)

