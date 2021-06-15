Foxconn invests $36 mln in EV partnership with Gigasolar

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW said a subsidiary has invested T$995.2 million ($36 million) in Gigasolar Materials Corp 3691.TWO to develop electric vehicle (EV) battery materials.

Foxconn, Apple's AAPL.O main iPhone maker, said the investment via a private placement through a Taiwan-based subsidiary will make it the second-largest shareholder in Gigasolar, known for manufacturing solar cell materials.

The two companies will jointly develop materials for electric cars, Foxconn said in a statement on Tuesday.

Foxconn has identified electric vehicles as a key new business and has struck several deals with companies, including Italian carmaker Stellantis STLA.MISTLA.PA and Thailand's state-run energy group PTT PTT.BK.

The Taiwanese company aims to provide components or services to 10% of the world's electric cars by 2025 to 2027, Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way said in October, vowing to lower manufacturing and other costs with its assembling know-how as the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Alexander Smith and Bernadette Baum)

