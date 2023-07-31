Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu -report

Adds details of facilities and deal signed

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of tech giant Foxconn 2317.TW said that it had not signed any agreement to invest 16 billion rupees ($194.6 million) in Tamil Nadu, China's Securities Times reported on Tuesday.

The government of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu said on Monday it has signed a deal with Foxconn for a new electronic components manufacturing facility that would create 6,000 jobs.

The Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) 601138.SS facility will be built in the Kancheepuram district near the state capital of Chennai, a state government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity as details are not yet public.

($1 = 82.2290 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jamie Freed)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.