Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu -report

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

July 31, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom and Yimou Lee for Reuters ->

BEIJING/TAIPEI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of tech giant Foxconn 2317.TW said that it had not signed any agreement to invest 16 billion rupees ($194.6 million) in Tamil Nadu, China's Securities Times reported on Tuesday.

The government of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu said on Monday it has signed a deal with Foxconn for a new electronic components manufacturing facility that would create 6,000 jobs.

The Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) 601138.SS facility will be built in the Kancheepuram district near the state capital of Chennai, a state government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity as details are not yet public.

($1 = 82.2290 Indian rupees)

