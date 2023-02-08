Foxconn in talks to invest in India's Karnataka state

Feb 8 (Reuters) - India's southern Karnataka state is in serious talks with Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW over investment plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday, potentially setting it up as the Indian third state to host Foxconn.

"We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at their Taiwan HQ & look forward to a fruitful collaboration," Bommai said in a tweet. "We remain committed to welcome the best companies to the state & reap rewards for our people."

The state's investment promotion arm also tweeted that representatives held a meeting at the company's Taiwan headquarters to discuss the investment, without providing further details.

Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple Inc AAPL.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva)

