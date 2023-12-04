News & Insights

Foxconn halts iPhone production at India facility due to heavy rains - sources

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

December 04, 2023 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Munsif Vengattil and Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW has halted production of Apple AAPL.O iPhones at its facility near the south Indian city of Chennai due to heavy rains, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Foxconn is yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday, the sources said.

Apple declined a Reuters request for comment, while Foxconn did not immediately respond.

