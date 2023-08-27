News & Insights

AAPL

Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 27, 2023 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW, said on Monday he was entering the race to be Taiwan's next president as an independent candidate.

Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with China.

Democratically governed Taiwan will hold the vote in mid-January.

(Reporting By Ben Blanchard;)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.