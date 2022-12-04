Foxconn expects COVID-hit China plant back to full output in late Dec-early Jan -source

Adds quote from source, background, share price

TAIPEI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn 2317.TW expects its COVID-hit Zhengzhou plant in China to resume full production around late December to early January, a Foxconn source said on Monday, after worker unrest disrupted the world's biggest iPhone factory.

The Zhengzhou plant has been grappling with strict COVID-19 restrictions that have fuelled discontent among workers over conditions at the factory. Production of the Apple AAPL.O device was disrupted ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New Year holidays, with many workers either having to isolate to combat the spread of the virus or fleeing the plant.

"If the recruitment goes smoothly, it could take around three to four weeks to resume full production," the person said, pointing to a period around late December to early January.

Foxconn and the local government are working hard on the recruitment drive but many uncertainties remain, according to the source. The person cited "fears" some workers might have about working for the company after the plant was hit by protests last month that sometimes turned violent.

"We are firing on all cylinders on the recruitment," the person said.

Foxconn declined to comment.

Shares of Foxconn were up 0.5% on Monday morning, in line with the 0.6% rise in the broader market .TWII.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.