Foxconn douses fire at plant in China's Shenzhen; output unaffected

TAIPEI, June 2 (Reuters) - A small fire that broke out on Wednesday at Taiwan electronics giant Foxconn's 2317.TW facilities in China's southern city of Shenzhen caused no casualties and did not affect production, the firm said.

In a statement to Reuters, the major Apple AAPL.O supplier said the fire had been extinguished.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee, David Kirton and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

