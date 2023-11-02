News & Insights

Foxconn denies rumours about 180 bln yuan tax payment after probe

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

November 02, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Ella Cao and Bernard Orr for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Foxconn 2317.TW on Thursday rejected online rumours that it needed to pay 180 billion yuan ($24.60 billion) in tax as part of recent investigations, saying the "false content" has seriously hurt its reputation.

The company said rumours circulated by multi-platform social media channels alleged that about 20,000 football fields it owns would be taken back by the Chinese government.

Foxconn said in a statement published on its official Weibo accountthat it had always adhered to legal and compliant operations and that its production and operations remained operating normally.

On Oct. 22, Chinese state media Global Times tabloid reported that some of Foxconn's key subsidiaries in China were the subject of tax audits and that China's natural resources department had conducted on-site investigations on land use by Foxconn enterprises in Henan and Hubei provinces and elsewhere.

Foxconn responded by issuing a statement without addressing the allegations.

